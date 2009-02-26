Today At Tnr (february 26, 2009)

-
D.C. Confidential: How ‘Washington Post'-Man Len Downie, Jr.'s, New Book Exemplifies the Worst Aspects Of Our Nation's Capital. by Michael Tomasky
Stay Classy, Six O'clock News: Why Local News Anchors Are Becoming Tabloid Celebrities, by Michael Schaffer
Will The Racial Stereotyping That Helped Obama Actually Hurt Jindal? by Christopher Orr
Should Lindsey Graham Be Trusted? Is Congress Screwing The Banks? And Much More On Noam Scheiber's New Blog, THE STASH
Big Gov't Is Back: Obama Is Proposing Nothing Less Than An Ideological Transformation, by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
TNRtv: Have Aliens Abducted All The GOP's Moderate Rising Stars? by Eve Fairbanks
It's Time For The Government To Restrict Wall Street Firms From Playing With Other People's Money, by William R. Gruver