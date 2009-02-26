Chas Freeman: Reprehensible Man

Michael Goldfarb takes a not altogether undeserved shot at me on The Weekly Standard blog site this afternoon. But let's make one fact clear: the Bush administration, for which he and his publication have shilled continuously, had in virtually every policy field put people to work who had neither the qualifications nor the temperament for the job they were assigned. At least, I have the temerity to voice my criticisms as soon as someone emerges near the top whose bigotry, historical ignorance and anti-democratic beliefs define him--as they do Chas Freeman.



I've posted two spines about Freeman. And I'm happy to call attention to Goldfarb's, as well, whatever he thinks of me.