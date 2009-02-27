When Dogs Bark Softly

The Obama administration skipped over a lot of the details on Thursday when it unveiled its principles for health care reform. But among the few specifics was a call to reduce payments the goverment makes to private insurers who operate as part of the Medicare Advantage program.

The rationale for making these payments is that virtually every unbiased authority who has looked at the payments has concluded they are too high--that what the plans offer do not justify the extra money they're getting. As always, one person's waste is another person's profit. Insurers have made good money on the Medicare Advantage program. And that undoubtedly explains why America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), the lobbying group for insurers, is not too happy about this provision:

As policymakers evaluate the entire Medicare program, including Medicare Advantage, as part of health care reform, it is vital that seniors continue to have access to the benefits and services they rely on. edicare Advantage plans provide care coordination, disease management, and prevention programs for seniors and reward clinicians for delivering quality care to patients. Unfortunately, this proposal would force seniors enrolled in Medicare Advantage to fund a disproportionate share of the costs to reform the health care system. A cut of this scale would jeopardize the health security of more than ten million seniors enrolled in Medicare Advantage and would turn back the clock on innovative payment incentives to improve the quality of care that patients receive.

I think AHIP is wrong about this. Overpayment to private plans is an old story with Medicare. And at a time when the government must find at least a trillion dollars (maybe a lot more) over ten years to finance coverage expansions, it's one of the most obvious paces to look.

But that's not what struck me about the statement above. With so many profits on the line, such criticism is altogether expected.