The only thing more painful than Michael Steele's version of ebonics is Michelle Bachmann's. From CNN's write-up of Steele's speech to CPAC:

As he concluded his remarks, Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann — the event's moderator — told Steele he was “da man.” “Michael Steele! You be da man! You be da man,” she said.

Almost makes you long for the days when conservatives were complaining about terrorist fist jabs.

--Jason Zengerle