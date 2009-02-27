Join The G.o.p.: It's Just Like The Harvard Lampoon!

Invaluable reader JB passes on a tidbit representing the triumph of lowbrow conservatism that John Derbyshire mourned in yesterday's fascinating piece, "How Radio Wrecked the Right." Here's Mitch McConnell's description of modern conservatism's appeal:

In his CPAC speech, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell insisted that conservatives are more "interesting" and "fun" than liberals. Here's his proof: "who wants to hang out with guys like Paul Krugman and Robert Reich when you can be with Rush Limbaugh?"