Debating Lindsey Graham: Evil Genius Or Crazy Homeless Guy?

In my latest Bloggingheads appearance, The Atlantic's Reihan Salam (a TNR alum) and I debate my recent post about Lindsey Graham, whom Democrats' fear is talking down bank shares to force Democrats into nationalizing them:

Other topics include this week's Obama and Jindal speeches, the stimulus package, and Eric Holder's comments about racial cowardice. You can watch the whole thing here.

--Noam Scheiber

