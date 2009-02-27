Looking Over Obama's Shoulder. Literally.

So I happened to take in the Washington-Chicago game tonight only to find the president seated about 20 rows in front of me. (First clue something was up: lines to see the 13-44 Wizards take on the 26-32 Bulls.) Now, don't get me wrong, it was an absolute thrill to have Obama in the house. I haven't felt that much energy in the Verizon Center all year.

But, I have to say, it was also kind of ... stressful. A bit like having the cool kid in high school come over for dinner. Maybe it was where I sat, but I noticed I wasn't so much watching the game as watching Obama watch the game. As if the slightest Wizards miscue would forever sour him on our franschise. (As it happened, they delivered what a recent president would call a "thumpin'" to his hometown team.)

P.S. While I'm mixing presidents and basketball, allow me to submit my favorite quote by a player in years. It came from all-star forward Caron Butler after the Wizards won their first game under interim coach Ed Tapscott, who took over from Eddie Jordan earlier this season: