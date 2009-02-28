Quote Of The Weekend, Newt Edition

This comes courtesy of Newt Gingrich, the subject of Matt Bai's New York Times Magazine cover story, after the former House speaker is asked--in essence--whether his legacy will be as a man of ideas or as a public servant.

“I think I’m closer to Benjamin Franklin than to George Washington. I’m a contributor to my country and to my times."

The only question that remains is why Gingrich has set his sights so low. In other words, why not both? Why not Vaclav Havel or Mandela? Give yourself some credit, Newt.

--Isaac Chotiner

