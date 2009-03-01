The Freeman Blunder

I wrote an op-ed in Saturday's Washington Post making the case against Chas Freeman, who is the new director of the National Intelligence Council.

Update: Matthew Yglesias, in a measured response, points out that having an extreme realist in the administration won't be a disaster because Obama listens to lots of dissenting voices. I agree that this is reassuring and likely to mitigate the damage. On the other hand, Freeman is not just one foreign policy advisor -- his position is a bottleneck that filters the intelligence Obama will see. It's not a good position to have such a rigid ideologue.



--Jonathan Chait

