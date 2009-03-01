The Realist Ideologue At The Nic

Try using the New York Times search engine to see what it has published about Charles "Chas" Freeman over the last decade. You'll find virtually nothing except a little bit of fluff Not even anything about the controversy that has ignited around Barack Obama's designation of Freeman as chair of the National Intelligence Council, the institutional gatekeeper of what the president sees and what he does not see from our agencies that gather and interpret information. It is an important job. And the particular choice of Freeman has provoked the willies among foreign policy idealists, both in the Democratic Party and out. And among true realists as well.

As you may know, I was one of the provoked, and I've written about several times. One of TNR's senior editors, Jonathan Chait, also wrote a column, on the influential op-ed page of the Washington Post, pointing out the damage that has been done to the credibility of American intelligence about the Middle East and, perhaps even more important, China. The fact is that Freeman is an ideologue and has been a paid ideologue, at that.





The president has two choices. One is to admit to the disastrous error and tell Mr. Freeman he has to go. It is not just that he carries very heavy and decades-old political baggage against Israel. He has also been a servant of the Chinese state. A very important servant. He was (I suppose, until now) on the board of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation which has replaced American energy companies as the largest driller in Nigeria. Much of the ethnic and religious turmoil in Nigeria can be traced back to CNOOC's behavior in that huge and petro-rich country. So, in a very material sense, Freeman has been acting against the interests of his own country. There is much information also about CNOOC human rights abuses and land theft in Burma. He was also part of the unsuccessful effort for the CNOOC to buy the then largest American old company, UNOCAL. The China National Offshore Oil Corporation has a partner in African, and it is the China National Petroleum Company which operates out of--you guessed it--Sudan. Both of these operations are dominated by the Beijing government, and if you think that their strategies are separate you are very much mistaken. I thought that Darfur was one of Obama's big issues and Ambassador Susan Rice's, too.