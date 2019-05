This week at TNR's health care blog The Treatment, Jonathan Cohn discusses the potential controversy over the appointment of Kathleen Sebulius, who has been described as the "most pro-abortion governor in the country," to secretary of health and human services. Also be sure to read the latest on Obama's plan for health care reform, those who are less than thrilled about it, and how Obama's budget director, Peter Orzag, plans to play some hardball to get it passed.