Tnr Exclusive: An Interview With Former Aig Ceo Hank Greenberg

MRG: What I would have done--I wouldn’t have done the plan they just came out with, first of all. It’s so opaque, no one knows what the hell the plan is. ... I would have broken the company into--call it two parts. [First,] recoverable and recovering assets. Taking all the stuff that could recover--in one year, five years, ten years, take some of the toxic assets you wanted off the balance sheet. Put that in a single company. Give it to the Fed. They would buy it and own it. It probably would come out all right over a period of time.

[Second,] the ongoing companies would remain in AIG, the operating companies. There are some units that you would sell--not now, but when the market recovers--ILFC [International Lease Finance Corporation, AIG’s airplane leasing subsidiary] and things like that. I would put in a new management team. This guy [Liddy] is the wrong guy. He ran a domestic automobile insurance company. He’s not equipped. They need a management team that has common sense, a board of directors that really can be of assistance. They’ve had three sets of boards now. They ought to be sued and fired. They’re outrageously incompetent. So those are the things …

NS: Would you [that is, C.V. Starr and Co., the company Greenberg runs] potentially buy pieces of what’s now AIG from the government?

MRG: It’s possible. Right now--I’m busy putting together, hiring people who come to us every day [from AIG]. They come to us every day, they come with business. It’s a very sad story. I spent 38 years building the largest, most profitable company in its field in history. To see what they’ve done to it…

NS: Have you talked to Treasury about this?

MRG: No. I’ve talked with--Geithner made his mind up about what he’s going to do. He's following same track Paulson did. I’ll tell you, the problem is talking to people with no knowledge of the industry or the business. You might as well talk to the wall… I’ve talked to Larry [Summers]. I know Larry a bit. He’s a very bright guy. You know--I think he’s, in many ways, he’s the most competent on the economic side down there. I would have liked to have seen Paul Volcker as Treasury secretary. I think he would have given a great deal of confidence to the market. God knows it needs it. I think Geithner--I’ve known Geithner a long time. He’s smart. I’m not sure he has the experience for this kind of role. He’s been thrown into a very, very difficult situation. Volcker lived through one of these. I think--he’s got a great deal of respect worldwide.

--Noam Scheiber

*Updated for context.