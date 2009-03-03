Mixed Sympathy For Rush

Via Bloggingheads.tv, the feisty Ann Althouse and I joined in the Rush Limbaugh debate:

Although I thought Ann's Rush apologism was unseemly and unfounded, I have to say I basically agree with Jon Chait that Rush is being unjustly pilloried for his line, "One thing we can all do is stop assuming that the way to beat [the Democrats] is with better policy ideas." There's this concept out there that if the GOP would only present some "alternative solutions," as the jargon goes, they'd immediately have more success countering the Democrats. But Republicans have put out a lot of alternative solutions since losing in November. Nobody's been interested in them, either because they're inappropriate to the moment, or because the minority can't get proposals to the floor, or both.

--Eve Fairbanks

