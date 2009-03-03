Reformers: Meet Public Enemy Number One

The new group's name? Conservatives for Patients' RIghts.

The good news is that the progressive community isn't being caught flat-footed this time. At pro-reform groups like FamiliesUSA and Health Care for America Now, activists have been buzzing about Scott's coming onslaught--and strategizing on how to combat it. He'll make his arguments, yes, but they'll be making theirs, as well.

Here at the Treatment, naturally, we're primarily interested in establishing the facts. And while this week's avalanche of news means I can't dwell on Scott's arguments now, I did want to spend just a minute on the claim--which, trust me, you'll be hearing again--that universal health care means necessarily long waiting lines because that's what happens in Canada and England. I've dealt with this particular argument before, among other places my book Sick:

The stories about Canada are wildly exaggerated. And the pinched access to services in Britain, at least, isn't a product of universal health care. It's a product of universal health care on the cheap. The British spend just 7 percent of their national wealth on health care, less than half of what Americans spend. It's possible to spend more than that--and get more--while still spending less than the United States does. A perfect example is Japan. Relative to the United States, Japan spends about 60 percent as much of its wealth on health care. But the Japanese don't wait for medical services. And they have more 'stuff.' In fact, Japan leads the world in the availability of technology such as CT scanners and MRI machines

The full answer to Scott's charge is more complicated, but no less devastating to its merits. And I hope to get to it soon. Among other things, over the summer the Commonwealth Fund was kind enough to underwrite two research trips to Euorpe, where I got an up-close look at a pair of high-performing universal health care systems--in France and the Netherlands.

No system is perfect and that's true of those countries, as well. But both have very real, if somewhat different, strengths. On balance, both outperform the American system--by leaps and bounds. (For the record, Britain and Canada actually do a lot of things well, too.)