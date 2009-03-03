Reclaiming The Nighttime Sky

More worrisome still (although the science isn't yet conclusive on this), excessive light during the nighttime may even be hazardous to human health. According to a paper published in the January issue of Environmental Health Perspectives, "a growing body of scientific research suggests light pollution can impair biologic functions in both humans and wildlife. Researchers are working to determine the extent and nature of associations between light pollution and human health effects such as cancer [promoting tumor growth], cardiovascular disease, depression, and insomnia." The paper doesn't break much new ground, but it does round up studies providing plenty of circumstantial evidence that exposure to too much light is at least correlated with all kinds of health problems. It may hurt our sex lives, too—since too much light can hinder animal mating and migration behaviors, not to mention worsening psychoses.

More work still needs to be done. Nevertheless, the paper reports a startling fact: In 2001, "63% of the world population and 99% of the population of the European Union and the United States (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) live in areas where the night sky is brighter than the threshold for light-polluted status set by the International Astronomical Union."

Last summer, after a meeting that IDA hosted with about 25 Capitol Hill staffers, eleven congressional representatives were persuaded to send a letter to then-EPA Administrator Stephen Johnson. They asked the agency to take up the issue, starting with an official definition of "light pollution." But the missive went unanswered until mid-November, when Bush administration officials essentially kicked the issue down onto President Obama's field. The new IDA office now has a two-pronged strategy: It's reaching out to other environmental groups to build a broader, more powerful coalition, and it's seeking a meeting with the new EPA administrator, Lisa Jackson. Work on Capitol Hill will also be a priority.

According to Bob Parks, IDA's managing director in Washington, the IDA knows the smoking-gun science about the health risks of light pollution isn't there yet. So it wants to begin with the EPA simply recognizing the issue and putting some money into research on it. Before light pollution can be regulated, "They need a reason to believe it's an environmental hazard," Parks says. "That opens up their discretionary funds." Parks knows the federal process could take years before there's any real improvement. Meanwhile, IDA is working with the National Park Service to change lighting fixtures and set aside dark-sky enclaves, where people can actually view the stars. In any way it can, IDA has to carpe noctem.

--Judith H. Dobrzynski