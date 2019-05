Having taken on subjects from racism in America to the Holocaust, David Levinthal's photographs of toys and figurines have the effect of tiny shadowboxes depicting our gravest crises. Today’s TNR slideshow features images from his forthcoming book, I.E.D.: War in Afghanistan and Iraq, in which he uses toy soldiers to resemble photographs of American soldiers fighting abroad.

All photos taken from I.E.D.: War in Afghanistan and Iraq and also appear in TNR's current issue.

--Alexander Wolf