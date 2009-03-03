Man-eating Tiger Of The Day

Sumatran tigers—a subspecies found only on the Indonesian island of Sumatra—have gone on a rampage of late, killing nine people in the past two month, including two over the weekend. Most of the victims have been illegal loggers, who are steadily encroaching on the tiger's dwindling habitat, to the point where there are now just 450 Sumatran tigers left on the island. (Incidentally, palm-oil plantations have driven a good deal of the recent deforestation in Sumatra, especially as worldwide demand for biodiesel made from palm oil has risen.)

(Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler)

--Bradford Plumer