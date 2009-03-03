Conrad Black's Prison Interview





Fans of Arrested Development may recall Jeffrey Tambor as George Bluth, the white collar criminal who found that he loved prison. ("I'm doing the time of my life!")

Now it seems that white collar criminal Conrad Black feels the same way:

“I get up just after 7am except on the weekends and holidays, when it is possible to sleep in,” Black, previously a famously late-riser, writes. “I eat some granola and go to my workplace where I tutor high school-leaving candidates, one-on-one, though sometimes I have to deal with up to four at a time, around my desk, and talk with fellow tutors and other convivial people. “I lunch around 11am with friends from education, work on e-mails, play the piano for 30 to 60 minutes, return to my tutoring tasks by 1pm, return to my unit at 3pm, deal with more e-mails, rest from 4 to 6pm, eat dinner in the unit then, and go for a walk in the compound or recreation yard for a couple of hours, drinking coffee well-made by Colombian fellow residents, and come back into the residence about 8:30pm, deal with e-mails and whatever, have my shower etc., around midnight, read until 1-1:30 a.m. and go to sleep. On the weekends it is pretty open."

--Jonathan Chait

