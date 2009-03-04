Difi's Purple People Letter

Via Ben Smith, I see that Dianne Feinstein, in her capacity as chair of the Joint Committee on Inaugural Celebrations, has written a letter of apology and sent some schwag to the purple-ticket holders who got shut out of said Inauguarl Celebration (and whose ordeal I wrote about for the print mag). Seeing as how some of these purple ticket holders wanted a personal audience with Obama himself as a way to make up for what they went through, I'm not sure that the "special, limited-edition printing of packets of the 56th Inaugural commemorative programs, invitations, photos of the President and Vice President, and a full color photo print of the Ceremony" will assuage them.

Over at the Survivors of the Purple Tunnel of Doom Facebook page, the posts seem to be mostly falling in the "not enough" category, to wit:

On the front of the envelope was two names, mine and my son's. Only one package. So again, another insult. One package, as though even though we are at the same address, we aren't two different people.

I see the potential for a single-issue primary challenger to DiFi in 2012.



