Rush Limbaugh's Shadow Reaches Into Every Corner

Yesterday, I attended AEI's event commemorating one year since William F. Buckley's death. It featured a panel discussion between National Review's Ramesh Ponnuru, Charles Kesler of the Claremont Review of Books, and AEI's outgoing president, Chris DeMuth, about the future of conservatism. (The subject never gets old!) The institute's incoming president, 44-year-old Arthur C. Brooks, moderated the panel somewhat nervously--constantly pumping his legs and arms up and down in his seat like an anxious child.

The discussion was fascinating--lots of virtuoso Buckley quotes, meditations on the nature of the State and Man, exhortations to oppose Obama's budget because We Are Met At Armageddon, etc. But the most interesting thing about it was the shadow Rush Limbaugh cast on the room.

Not due to his presence, of course. (Bill Kristol was the only recognizable red-faced ideological archon in the audience.) But when it came time for questions, several audience members begged the panelists to address Limbaugh's role as the de-facto head of the Republican Party--the most eccentric of them referring to him as a "fat blabbermouth who sounds like an East European gangster."