Jim Demint's Honkin' Big Book Deal

In today's slide show, below, Katie singles out South Carolina Sen. Jim DeMint for being one of Congress' most inane twitterers (twits?).

Well, Katie, I beg to disagree. If DeMint were so inane, how come he just signed a big ol' book deal? From Publishers' Lunch:



U.S. Senator Jim DeMint's SAVING FREEDOM: We Can Stop America's Slide Into Socialism, providing readers with inspiration and an action plan for restoring freedom in America in the wake of the explosion of federal government spending that is ushering in a new age of American socialism, positioning the federal government as the manager and part owner of almost every aspect of private life.

I just hope he writes better than he tweets.



--Clay Risen

