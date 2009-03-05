From The Tnr Archive: Zoe Heller

The latest novel from Zoe Heller (of Notes on a Scandal fame) came out on Tuesday, to much critical acclaim. But before her books were helping Cate Blanchett garner Oscar nods, her work often appeared in the pages of TNR. Heller addressed a variety of issues over the five years she contributed, from exploring the life-long effects of bad parenting to understanding the "perilous interconnectedness" of Sylvia Plath's "creative and suicidal drives." Be sure to check out Heller's full TNR archive here.