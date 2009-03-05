Tnr Slideshow: Goodbye To Neverland

This afternon, the King of Pop is planning to announce an open-ended string of London concerts to begin in July. Whether or not this pans out to be a true comeback for Michael, he'll still be missing a lot of the interesting possessions he's collected over his decades in the spotlight. Starting in April, Julien's Auctions will be selling to the highest bidder everything from a Batman suit molded to Michael's body to his 1984-85 MTV award. Check out today's TNR slideshow here to experience some of the wonder (and confusion).

--Amanda Silverman