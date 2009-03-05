The End Of Recycling?

Jeffrey Yoskowitz is a writer and researcher based in New York.

In a bad economy, it's often the good environmental practices—using energy-efficient light bulbs, insulating homes, driving less, eating less meat—that end up prevailing, in part because they save people money. But that's actually not true of recycling, which, for better or worse, is intimately tied to the health of international markets—and the willingness of countries like China to buy our recycled materials. Right now, demand for those materials has shriveled up, which has been a huge blow to recycling plants. "We were in the red by December," says John Haas, the recycling coordinator of Ocean County, New Jersey—and it's the same story throughout North America.

Ever since recycling centers became widespread in the early 1990s, they've turned out to be boons to municipalities, offering a reliable source of local revenue. The more prosperous and more productive the economy, the more revenue that recycling centers generate. From the late 1990s up until last October, according to Haas, the price of raw materials was so highly inflated and recycling programs were so successful that many municipalities started factoring recycling revenues into their annual budget. Since 1995, for instance, Ocean County's recycling plant had shared $16 million with its county government.

But, as a result of the current financial crisis, recycling centers aren't generating enough money any more, costing the city and county governments much-needed cash. Since October, demand for manufacturing materials like aluminum, cardboard, and plastic have dropped precipitously, and so have prices. Aluminum, the most profitable material for the New Jersey recycling centers, was selling at $2,100 per ton back last July, but by January had dropped to $944 per ton, as big buyers like Anheuser-Busch lowered their bids to reflect current market values. Plastics, cardboard, and paper have all seen a drop in demand as well, both because of the lack of new construction projects, and also—most startlingly—as a result of China's economic slowdown.