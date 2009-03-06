Today At Tnr (march 6, 2009)

-
What Should Obama Do About Darfur? Now That An Arrest Warrant Has Been Issued For President Bashir, Our Expert Panel Debates The Next Step. by Alex de Waal, Richard Just, Eric Reeves, Elizabeth Rubin, and Alan Wolfe
-
TNRtv: Why Rush Limbaugh Is The Karl Marx Of Talk Radio, by Eve Fairbanks
-
The Movie Review: ‘Watchmen.' The Famous Comic Was Long Believed To Be Unfilmable. I Still Agree. by Christopher Orr
-
How The Economic Crisis Could Mean The End Of Recycling, by Jeffrey Yoskowitz
-
Did The Supreme Court Just Put Too Much Faith In Juries? by Peter H. Schuck
-
From Obama With Love: How His "Secret Letter" To Russia Helps Isolate Iran, Undermine Putin, And Save Us Money, by Joshua A. Tucker
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.