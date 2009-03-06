Dept. Of Oops

From Politico:

GENEVA—Secretary of State Hillary Clinton opened her first extended talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by giving him a present meant to symbolize the Obama administration’s vow to “press the reset button” on U.S.-Russia relations.



She handed a palm-sized box wrapped with a bow. Lavrov opened it and pulled out the gift: a red button on a black base with a Russian word peregruzka printed on top.



“We worked hard to get the right Russian word. Do you think we got it?” Clinton asked.



“You got it wrong,” Lavrov said.



Instead of "reset," Lavrov said the word on the box meant “overcharge.”

Via Marty, it seems as if it was a rough day all around for Hillary.



--Jason Zengerle

