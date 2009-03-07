Charles Freeman, In Some Ways As Goofy As Susan Sontag, Noam Chomsky, And Richard Falk; In Others, A Deep And Heartless Reactionary

These come courtesy of Martin Kramer, senior fellow of Middle East Studies at Harvard.



From 2006: "We have paid heavily and often in treasure for our unflinching support and unstinting subsidies of Israel's approach to managing its relations with the Arabs. Five years ago, we began to pay with the blood of our citizens here at home."

And this: "What 9/11 showed is that if we bomb people, they bomb back."

Several responses to my Spines on Freeman ask for quotes. Well, the responders are either stupid or blind. There are plenty of citations to what Freeman said and wrote.