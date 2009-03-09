The More You Look, The More You Find, Or Maybe The Less: Further Explorations Into The Mind Of Chas Freeman

Charles Freeman is not a brilliant "contrarian," as his remaining supporters are especially hooked on saying. (Actually, just like his son says, poor man.) He is what Martin Kramer calls a cringer.



In fact, many of his pronunciamentos are not contrarian at all. They express what the people to whom he was posted wanted him to think and say. At minimum, to say.



Attached to Kramer's latest Sandbox blog is an earlier one to which you can link, "Freeman and 9/11." It contains a photo of the very self-satisfied Saudi princeling Alwaleed and the nervous, hands-folded Chas Freeman asking the royal for cash.

