The War Of All Against All

Olympia Snowe and Susan Collins take on Rush Limbaugh (though evidently not by name).

Joe the Plumber attacks Michael Steele.

If folks in the GOP don't start lining up their pretractions, they're going to wind up spending the next six months apologizing to one another.

Also, Snowe cites the need for the GOP to take a "big umbrella" approach to ideology, which doesn't sound nearly as inclusive as a "big tent" would be, but I suppose is preferable to the "cocktail umbrella" strategy being advocated by so many of her peers.