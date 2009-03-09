More Nonsense From Freeman

I mentioned Martin Kramer's sandbox blog earlier today. Thomas Joscelyn has found even more nonsense in what Charles Freeman has said, as cited by Kramer. The real point is that Ambassador Chas is not analytically very clever. But he also doesn't know the history of the groups and people on which he is supposed to expert.



Take a look at Joscelyn's Weekly Standard blog post, "Freeman's Analytical Incompetence," here.



There are many outraged Democratic congressional figures, outraged at least as much by Freeman's ideological and strategic sympathy for "People's China" as by his solidarity with the Saudis and rank hostility to Israel. The outrage is surely there, however. President Obama would be better off acting now than when it will look like an embarrassing defeat for him.