Ct Senator Faces Tough Re-election Campaign

And his name isn't Joe Lieberman. A new Q-Poll shows Chris Dodd trailing former U.S. Rep Rob Simmons 43 to 42 in a hypothetical 2010 matchup. Dodd does better against other potential GOP opponents--including the oleaginous Larry Kudlow, who he leads by 12 points--but with a 46-45 favorable/unfavorable split, he could be in some trouble. The real question, I suppose, is whether the GOP will nominate a moderate like Simmons or a Club-for-Growther like Kudlow. If it's the latter, Dodd could be in luck.

--Jason Zengerle

