The War Of All Against All, Ctd.

You've got to want the president to succeed. You're irrational if you don't want the president to succeed. Because if he doesn't succeed the country doesn't succeed... I don't think anyone should want the president of the United States to fail. I want some of his policies to be stopped. But I don't want the president of the United States to fail.
I'm frankly getting tired of talking about Newt. I mean, it's a pointless exercise.... I mean, next week Newt could come out and profess his total admiration and love for me if it would serve his purposes.... I am at the top of the mountain of what I do. Everybody underneath it wants what I've got.... They're running TV ads against me. Newt Gingrich wishes they were running TV ads against him.
Somebody get these guys a couple of bathing suits and a kiddie pool full of jello!
The most interesting part of Limbaugh's characteristically egomaniacal tirade, though, may be the moment when he essentially makes the makes the "Rush Limbaugh is bad for the GOP" case himself:
I wrote a book once, and one of the chapters is "My Success is Not Determined by Who Wins Elections," 'cause they come and go. They are fly-by-night operators, and most of them stand for nothing until they see a poll about what the American people want, and then they go out and try to say one way or another what the American people want while trying to falsely hold onto an ideology at the same time -- and you can't count on them.
Got that Republican office holders? You guys come and go, and it's all the same to Rush. He may get you voted out of office, but he'll still be around, eternal and unchanging. Don't pretend he didn't warn you.
--Christopher Orr