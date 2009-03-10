The War Of All Against All, Ctd.

Newt whacks Rush:

You've got to want the president to succeed. You're irrational if you don't want the president to succeed. Because if he doesn't succeed the country doesn't succeed... I don't think anyone should want the president of the United States to fail. I want some of his policies to be stopped. But I don't want the president of the United States to fail.

Rush whacks Newt:

I'm frankly getting tired of talking about Newt. I mean, it's a pointless exercise.... I mean, next week Newt could come out and profess his total admiration and love for me if it would serve his purposes.... I am at the top of the mountain of what I do. Everybody underneath it wants what I've got.... They're running TV ads against me. Newt Gingrich wishes they were running TV ads against him.

Somebody get these guys a couple of bathing suits and a kiddie pool full of jello!

The most interesting part of Limbaugh's characteristically egomaniacal tirade, though, may be the moment when he essentially makes the makes the "Rush Limbaugh is bad for the GOP" case himself: