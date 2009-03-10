How will tonight's "American Idol" episode deal with the fact that the show has 13 contestants for the first time, but only 12 sequential 800 numbers, hemmed in on both sides by phone sex lines? Vulture reports that host Ryan Seacrest is (belatedly) on the case. His Twitters on the subject:

crap, were gonna have a problem on Idol tonight - just dialed 1-866-IDOLS-13 and its not quite SFW... oh man...1-866-IDOLS-00 is dirty too, lol. Just talked to one of the Idol producers and they have a plan...*crossing fingers* - ryan

Whatever visionary entrepreneur(s) thought to get their hands on those numbers are probably due for a raise.

--Christopher Orr

