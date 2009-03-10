Freeman Is Free To Go

Just a minute or two ago, I read Admiral Dennis Blair's announcement that Charles Freeman has withdrawn as chairman of the National Intelligence Council. Good riddance. Blair said he accepts this resignation "with regret." Not with as much regret as he would have had had Freeman stayed on, believe me. Chas has the kind of mind that misleads even himself.

Reread my Spines about him. Chairman of the "intelligence" council? My God, this man is a nitwit. Or, as Bret Stephens argues in today's Wall Street Journal, a "crackpot."

Freeman can now go back to his sinecures at the Middle East Policy Council and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation. He has long since passed their ideological tests.