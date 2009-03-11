Today At Tnr (march 11, 2009)

- Barack's Too-Long Wish List: To Avoid Becoming Jimmy Carter, Obama Needs To Focus His Agenda, And Fast, by William Galston
- When Libertarians Cry: Pajamas Media Has Gone MSM, And Its Laid Off Employees Are PEEVED, by Barron YoungSmith
- Did Obama Make A Mistake By Firing Bush's Successful AIDS Czar? by James Kirchick
- Why The Private Sector Has Lost The Legitimacy To Make The Right Decisions About Health Care, by Harold Pollack
- Shot In The Arm: What Has The Drug War Done For You Lately? by Alvaro Vargas Llosa
- Are Christian Teachings Inherently Anti-Jewish? by David Nirenberg
- Regulate, Baby, Regulate! Why The Stimulus Will Be Worthless If Obama Doesn't Bring Transparency To Wall Street, by Thomas K. McCraw
