How Much Ammunition Does The Fed Have Left?

Today's daily economic report from Goldman Sachs performs a fascinating exercise: It tries to measure the power of the Fed's so-called "unconventional easing."

To review: The Fed normally stimulates the economy by lowering short-term interest rates. (Actually, by lowering its "target" for short-term rates, but let's not complicate this.) But, in December, the Fed basically lowered short-term rates as far as they'll go--i.e., zero--and so there's no more juice to squeeze there. (Nominal interest rates, that is. But, again, not worth getting into...)

The big remaining option is what's known as unconventional easing, wherein the Fed tries to inject more "liquidity" into the economy (i.e., lower the price and increase the availability of credit) by buying up various assets--like corporate debt, consumer loans, mortgage-backed securities, or all of the above and more.

So what Goldman tried to figure out is how much in the way of assets you'd have to buy up to replicate the effect of, say, another 1 percentage point drop in interest rates. Their answer: about $1 trillion to $1.6 trillion.