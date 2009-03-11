Is March Madness The Antidote To Populism?

It is in Connecticut. A few weeks ago, UConn basketball coach Jim Calhoun went on a tirade in response to a blogger's question about whether he, as Connecticut's highest-paid government employee, would consider giving back some of his $1.6 million salary to help with the state's budget crunch. (Entertaining video here.) Now, a new Q-Poll finds that, by a margin of 61 to 30, Connecticut residents agree with Calhoun that he should keep his money. Even more remarkably, much of the poll was conducted after UConn lost to Pitt on Saturday for the second time this season.

P.S. Shameless Roy Williams plug: I think this is the better way to go about answering a question about your outsized salary.

--Jason Zengerle

