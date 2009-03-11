A Liberal Is A Conservative Mugged By Health Care Bills

David Frum--yes, that David Frum--notes on his New Majority blog that self-employed workers in Manhattan may be trending Demoratic. Why the turn left, among a group that's traditionally held more conservative views? The problem seems to be affordable health care, or lack thereof, for people who can't get insurance through large employers.
Here's the key passage, which Frum takes from a study by the Manhattan Institute:
As some of the self-employed leave the tax rolls, they will lose one reason to vote Republican. Many will also have a reason to vote Democrat: health insurance. “Several of my friends, once die-hard Republicans, have begun to lean left since working for themselves or for a small company,” says Noe Pag