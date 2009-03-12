Today At Tnr (march 12, 2009)

-
Americans Like Big Government. They Just Don't Really Know It Yet. by Walter Shapiro
-
Let's Leave Ideology Aside For A Moment: Is Congress Even Equipped To Handle Obama's Ambitious Agenda? by Norman Ornstein
-
Spending the Night With New York's Newest Underground Criminals: Beekeepers! by Jeffrey Yoskowitz
-
Why Hasn't Obama Walked Into This Fight Of Economic First-Principles With Guns Blazing? by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
To Avoid Becoming Jimmy Carter, Obama Needs To Focus His Agenda, And Fast. by William Galston
-
When Libertarians Cry: Pajamas Media Has Gone MSM, And Its Laid-Off Employees Are PEEVED, by Barron YoungSmith
