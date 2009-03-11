The Case For Presidential Multi-tasking

For one thing, I'm not so sure that Obama's focusing on the banks makes a solution to the banking crisis more likely. Assuming Obama really is flubbing the banking crisis--and I'll defer to Noam on that, rather than redner a judgment myself--is the problem here Obama's failure to rally public opinion around the right solution? Or is it a failure to identify the right solution in the first place?

There's a better case to be made, I think, that the problem is lack of bureaucratic attention. Staff at the Treasury Department should be focusing on this like a laser beam--and not, say, on calculating revenues from cap-and-trade or changes in the tax deduction for employer-sponsored health insurance. But it's not clear to me that the staff is spending significant amounts of time on those issues. The bigger problem, I gather, is that there just isn't enough staff there right now--and that the leadership, i.e., Secretary Timothy Geithner, may not be handling the crisis well. (Again, I'm making no independent judgmet on that question.)

Meanwhile, Obama's multi-faceted strategy has certain clear advantages. For one thing, it keeps the right wing unsettled. With so many initiatives going forward, there's no chance for conservatives to coalesce in opposition to any one issue. Instead of the entire conservative movement hammering away in unison, you have some of them going after health care, some of them going after earmarks, some of them going after cap-and-trade, and so on. In that sort of environment, few attacks resonate because they don'tt get the sustained attention they need.



The converse is true, of course; Obama isn't giving the affirmative case sustained attention, either. But if neither side can rally its forces, then the most likely result would seem to be status quo politics. And status quo politics right now, I would aruge, favors the party that just won a landslide presidential election while building up huge congressional majorities.

And don't forget that the "other" items on Obama's agenda are hardly unrelated to the economic crisis. If Obama can deliver major progress on making health care more available and secure, he'll have addressed a major source of anxiety. And if he pushes through with a major plan for energy independence, it should create more jobs, assuming (as I do) it's packaged with proposals to stimulate more green jobs. Neither set of reforms would have their full effect for years. But progress would begin right away--and the knowledge that more progress was coming could, on its own, improve confidence in both the president and perhaps the economy.