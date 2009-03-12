Shlaes Gets Even More Cartoonish

I had a lot of negative things to say about "The Forgotten Man." A criticism I did not make is that it's too intellectually rigorous. Unfortunately, that seems to be the critique Amity Shlaes has internalized. Shlaes plans a new edition of "The Forgotten Man," in "120-page illustrated format, aimed at the teenaged/student market," per Dr. Manhattan of the Atlantic Online.

Perhaps the model here is the comic-book version of "The Road to Serfdom," first published by General Motors, which is worth checking out if you haven't seen it before. Note that the argument presented does a very poor job of predicting the path of post-war liberalism in the United States or, really, anywhere.

--Jonathan Chait

