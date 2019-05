Big changes are afoot for the Windy City's most iconic structure. As part of a new financing deal, the Sears Tower will soon be renamed ... the Willis Tower, after a new British tenant. Doesn't have quite the same ring to it, methinks.

Even worse, though, the owners, in pursuit of a LEED environmental rating, are considering painting the building a lighter color--probably silver--to reduce heat absorption. Well, at least it'll make White Sox fans happy.

--Clay Risen