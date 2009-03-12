Sometimes Zimbabwe Is Just Zimbabwe

Jim Clyburn says it was "beyond the pale" for Mark Sanford to compare Obama's stimulus package to Zimbabwe's economic policies:

Asked if his "beyond the pale" comment implied a racial overtone to Sanford's remarks, Clyburn replied:



"I'm sure he would not say that, but how did he get to Zimbabwe? What took the man to Zimbabwe? Someone should ask him if that's really the best comparison. ... How can he compare this country's situation to Zimbabwe?"

With the stipulation that Obama's stimulus package bears no resemblance whatsoever to Zimbabwe's economic policy, I assume Sanford got to Zimbabwe because, if you're going to allege that the stimulus package will lead to inflation (as Sanford did), then Zimbabwe--with its annual inflation rate of 89.7 Sextillion percent--makes for the ultimate unfavorable comparison. Granted, it's a stupid comparison for Sanford to make, but I assume he was making it because of Zimbabwe's hyperinflation, not because of its racial make-up.

--Jason Zengerle