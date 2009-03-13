Today At Tnr (march 13, 2009)

-
Stock Answer: Quit Blaming The Market's Collapse on Obama, by Jonathan Chait
-
Being A George W. Bush Impersonator Sure Ain't What It Used To Be, by David Roth
-
What Obama Could Learn From The Classics, by Danielle Allen
-
TNRtv: Why Madoff's Guilty Plea Is Criminal, by Michelle Cottle
-
The Media Misery Index: Terrifying Statistics For A Dying Business
-
Americans Like Big Government. They Just Don't Really Know It Yet, by Walter Shapiro
-
Let's Leave Ideology Aside For A Moment: Is Congress Even Equipped To Handle Obama's Ambitious Agenda? by Norman Ornstein
