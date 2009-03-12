Yesterday Before The Appropriations Committee--history Beginning?

In my last post I mentioned Rapper Cam'ron's new song and video about how hard it can be to get a job when you have a record. It's an urgent problem, but too often when race issues are discussed, the word on the street--and on the op-ed page, and in the panel discussion--is that ex-cons just can't get gainful employment, period.

It's not true. In fact, it's less true every year as programs designed to get ex-cons into jobs take root and thrive in city after city. The reason I am so impatient with the idea that being concerned about race means pretending to think cartoons are important is because theatrics like this distract attention from what is really helping real people in real life.

Here's the problem: every year 700,000 people are released from prison. Within a year almost half are arrested again, and of them, only 1 in 10 have jobs. Ex-cons without work tend to stray from the law to get money.

Take yesterday's testimony to the House Appropriations Committe by George T. McDonald, founder and president of New York's DOE Fund, and, more pertinently to today's topic, the Ready, Willing & Able program. New Yorkers and Philadelphians are familiar with the men in blue outfits who do sanitation and clean-up work around the city. Few are aware that what put them there is today's version of Civil Rights work, and should be reproduced nationwide.