If you're like me and you harbor a somewhat pathological dislike of the Olympics, then you won't be surprised to hear that Andre Lugovi--the prime suspect in the murder of former KGB agent and Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko--could be elected mayor of the Russian city of Sochi, which will be hosting the Winter Games in 2014. I wonder if the IOC would celebrate his election by replacing Ice Dance with competitive radioactive poisoning.

--Jason Zengerle