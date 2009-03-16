Other Stuff I Do

The Times reviewed my book on the history of the English language this weekend.

It's about how the language I am writing in would be one a lot like German - with nouns coming in three genders and verbs hanging at the end of sentences and so on - if English had not been beaten down by Vikings learning as a second language starting in 787 A.D. It's also about how we would today say "Asked you how he feels today?" instead of "Did you ask how he is feeling today?" if Welsh speakers (or, properly speaking, speakers of assorted languages such as Welsh and relatives thereof like Cornish), already ruling the roost in Britain before Old English speakers invaded, had not infused English with their native grammar's way of putting things.

This sort of thing is what I was doing with my life before a happenstance series of events led me to a second line writing about race, such as for this noble publication. And I still do it.

Not long ago when I did an interview about the race issues of the moment with Bill Moyers (see below for that interview), he asked me whether I minded that the media are more interested in my views on race than language. I said no. The race stuff is, in the grand scheme of things, more important.