East Coast Media Bias Rises Again

By the way, one of the most underrated spinners in American society: the college basketball coach. Last night, during the NCAA tourney selection, one of us listened to the spin coming from the 13-loss Michigan coach, who talked about the toughness of the Big Ten (really?)

Yes, really. The Big Ten won more than 80% of its nonconference games, beating the likes of Louisville, Duke, Kansas, Texas, UCLA, Butler, Boston College, Florida State, and Missouri. The conference's collective RPI rating is second nationally. So somebody is spinning here, but it isn't Michigan's coach.

--Jonathan Chait

