The Rnc Chairman's New Clothes?

Anyone sad to see the rumor that controversy-a-day RNC chairman Michael Steele might be replaced by Norm Coleman if the former's March fundraising numbers are weak and the latter loses his Senate recount bid, take heart. Though no one in the mass media--or the GOP--seems able to remember it, Coleman is currently under FBI investigation. So even if we're forced to make do without internecine squabbles against Senate moderates and radio blowhards, confusion over abortion and nazism, and talk of a "hip hop" GOP courting the "one-armed midget" vote, at least we can hope for the consolation of $75,000-bribe investigations and the further exploits of a man who allegedly relies on political supporters for both his shelter and his clothing. A taste for those who may have forgotten:

--Christopher Orr

