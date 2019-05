Monday, Monday, Monday on Comedy Central at 11:30 pm: It's Jonathan Chait vs. Stephen Colbert! They'll be discussing Chait's recent Amity Shlaes takedown, "Wasting Away in Hooverville." Will Chait get off any zingers? Will Colbert be struck dumb? Will there be tears? Tune in tonight to see!

In the comments, offer up any friendly advice you may have for Chait before the grilling starts.